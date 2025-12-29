Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police: Health Camps Combat Air Pollution Impact

Over 800 Delhi Traffic Police personnel participated in health check-up camps to address health issues due to prolonged exposure to air pollution. The camps, held across the city, aimed at early detection and preventive healthcare. Officials highlight the vulnerability of staff to respiratory ailments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi Traffic Police: Health Camps Combat Air Pollution Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe air pollution levels in Delhi, a large-scale health initiative saw 841 traffic police personnel undergo medical check-ups to address potential respiratory and lifestyle diseases. The camps were held from December 20-22 at various city locations.

The Delhi Traffic Police organized the initiative to ensure early detection of health problems, promote preventive care, and maintain the operational effectiveness of their personnel. According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Monika Bhardwaj, traffic staff face heightened health risks due to exposure to vehicle emissions and dust.

Participation varied across the regions, with the Central Range seeing the highest attendance. The camps were supported by multiple healthcare institutions, and continued healthcare support for traffic personnel is promised by the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025