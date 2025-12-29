Delhi Traffic Police: Health Camps Combat Air Pollution Impact

In response to severe air pollution levels in Delhi, a large-scale health initiative saw 841 traffic police personnel undergo medical check-ups to address potential respiratory and lifestyle diseases. The camps were held from December 20-22 at various city locations.

The Delhi Traffic Police organized the initiative to ensure early detection of health problems, promote preventive care, and maintain the operational effectiveness of their personnel. According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Monika Bhardwaj, traffic staff face heightened health risks due to exposure to vehicle emissions and dust.

Participation varied across the regions, with the Central Range seeing the highest attendance. The camps were supported by multiple healthcare institutions, and continued healthcare support for traffic personnel is promised by the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)