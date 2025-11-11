China Stocks Dip Amid Investor Caution and Lack of Catalysts
China's stock market faced declines as cautious investors took profits amid few new catalysts. The CSI300 Index dropped 0.9% and Shanghai Composite lost 0.4%, while Hang Seng slightly rose by 0.2%. Liquor and AI shares fell, and the baijiu industry reported its largest earnings decline in a decade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:50 IST
China's stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, with the CSI300 Index losing 0.9% and the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.4%, as investors took profits amid limited new economic stimuli.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index showed a marginal increase of 0.2%, as mainland equities faced a trading lull due to stagnant corporate earnings and policy inputs, diverting investor focus across sectors.
In the corporate sphere, Xpeng's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 18% following the announcement of three new robotaxi models, while Ganfeng Lithium's shares rose 4% on advancements in its Argentina project.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emmvee Photovoltaic Powers Up with Rs 1,305 Crore from Anchor Investors
Japanese Investors Ride AI Wave: Profits Locked Amid Market Turbulence
Investors Breathe Easy as U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End
RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Investors watching US economic signs as market pulls back, tech teeters
Creddinv Marks a Milestone with 7000+ Investors, Pioneering Direct Cap Table Investments in India