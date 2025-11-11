China Stocks Dip Amid Investor Caution and Lack of Catalysts

China's stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, with the CSI300 Index losing 0.9% and the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.4%, as investors took profits amid limited new economic stimuli.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index showed a marginal increase of 0.2%, as mainland equities faced a trading lull due to stagnant corporate earnings and policy inputs, diverting investor focus across sectors.

In the corporate sphere, Xpeng's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 18% following the announcement of three new robotaxi models, while Ganfeng Lithium's shares rose 4% on advancements in its Argentina project.