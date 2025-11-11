Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plummets to Year’s Worst
Delhi has experienced its first 'severe' air quality day of the year as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 428. The shift from 'very poor' to 'severe' occurred early Tuesday due to stagnant weather and local emissions, marking the worst air quality since December 2024.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has recorded its first 'severe' air quality day of the year, reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 428, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Previously in the 'very poor' category, the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' range on Tuesday morning. This decline is attributed to stagnant weather conditions and local emissions, significantly increasing pollution levels.
This marks the first instance this year that Delhi's AQI has breached the 'severe' threshold, the worst since December 2024. An AQI in the 'severe' range, between 401 and 500, poses health risks even to healthy individuals and can cause serious respiratory problems for those with pre-existing conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Berhampur Circle RCCF Shines at National Water Awards 2024
India Art Fair 2024: Global Creativity Takes Root in New Delhi
Maharashtra Tops 6th National Water Awards 2024; President to Felicitate Winners
Delhi records first ''severe'' air quality day this year as 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 428: Central Pollution Control Board.
India's Strategic Preparations for T20 World Cup 2024