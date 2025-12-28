Numaish 2024: Telangana's Premier Industrial Showcase

The 85th All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as 'Numaish', is set to commence in Telangana from January 1 to February 15 next year, announced Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu. The event promises to be a significant attraction for both exhibitors and visitors.

Scheduled for January 1, the inauguration will be presided over by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Dignitaries including Minister for Roads and Building Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy will grace the occasion, emphasizing the importance of the exhibition to the region.

This year's 'Numaish' will feature participation from 1,050 manufacturers and artisans nationwide, showcasing diverse products. Additionally, it will host private exhibitors and government stalls, along with 20 food stalls offering an array of cuisines to the visitors.