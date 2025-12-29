Left Menu

Global Political Landscape: Key Events in Early 2024

The diary outlines a series of significant political events occurring globally in early 2024. Highlights include meetings between high-profile leaders, various national elections, and important EU councils in Brussels.

In the opening months of 2024, the international political scene is bustling with noteworthy events. This global diary provides a snapshot of upcoming meetings and elections, reflecting the world's dynamic political landscape.

Key events in this period include a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29 to address the Gaza ceasefire. Additionally, several national elections are on the docket, including those in Myanmar and Portugal, indicating a busy start to the year across continents.

Brussels takes center stage with numerous European Union meetings, including the Eurogroup, the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council, and the EU Foreign Affairs Council. Meanwhile, other regions are preparing for their electoral engagements, with events set from Uganda to Costa Rica and beyond.

