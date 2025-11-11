Humboldt Penguins Teeter on the Brink of Extinction

Chilean scientists are sounding the alarm on the vulnerable status of Humboldt penguins, a species recently declared endangered. These unique seabirds, known for dwelling on rocky coastlands in temperate regions, are facing a dire decline in population.

Reports from the Universidad de Concepcion reveal a stark decrease in their numbers, with the penguin population dropping to less than 20,000 from approximately 45,000 in the late 1990s. This rapid decline showcases an urgent need for conservation efforts.

With 80% of the world's Humboldt penguins residing along Chile's Pacific coast, the country's role is critical in safeguarding the future of this species now edging closer to extinction.

