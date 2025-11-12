Left Menu

Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

Hurricane Melissa has caused significant destruction in Jamaica, with 45 confirmed deaths and 15 missing. Relief efforts face challenges as officials try to reach isolated areas. Over 30,000 households have been displaced, but aid is being delivered. Utilities are gradually being restored, offering glimpses of hope amid the devastation.

Updated: 12-11-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:01 IST
The death toll from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica has climbed to 45, leaving 15 still missing, officials reported Tuesday.

Rescue operations are underway to reach two towns isolated since the hurricane struck as a Category 5 storm on October 28. Helicopters have been delivering essential supplies to these communities, according to Alvin Gayle, Jamaica's emergency management director.

The storm displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people in emergency shelters. While crews remove road debris, about 50% of mobile service is restored, and water access now reaches over 70% of affected areas. Power restoration stands at more than 60%, a noteworthy progress milestone, stated Hugh Grant, CEO of Jamaica's power company.

