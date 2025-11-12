Left Menu

Typhoon Fung-wong Unleashes Deluge in Taiwan: Thousands Evacuated

A significantly weakened Typhoon Fung-wong has prompted the evacuation of over 8,300 people from Taiwan as it brought heavy rains and severe flooding to the east coast, particularly affecting Yilan. Businesses and schools in southern areas closed, while a total of 51 people have been reported injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Typhoon Fung-wong weakened, Taiwan evacuated more than 8,300 residents in anticipation of heavy rainfall and flooding, especially in the mountainous east coast areas like Yilan.

Business closures and school shutdowns spread across the southern parts of the island, where a total of 51 individuals sustained injuries due to the storm's impact. Television footage revealed soldiers rescuing residents amidst neck-high floodwaters in Yilan.

Much of the deluge was witnessed in places like Dongshan, which received an extraordinary 31 inches of rain. The typhoon is expected to skirt Taiwan's southern tip before making its way into the Pacific Ocean, sparing critical northern tech hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

