Typhoon Fung-wong Unleashes Deluge in Taiwan: Thousands Evacuated

As Typhoon Fung-wong weakened, Taiwan evacuated more than 8,300 residents in anticipation of heavy rainfall and flooding, especially in the mountainous east coast areas like Yilan.

Business closures and school shutdowns spread across the southern parts of the island, where a total of 51 individuals sustained injuries due to the storm's impact. Television footage revealed soldiers rescuing residents amidst neck-high floodwaters in Yilan.

Much of the deluge was witnessed in places like Dongshan, which received an extraordinary 31 inches of rain. The typhoon is expected to skirt Taiwan's southern tip before making its way into the Pacific Ocean, sparing critical northern tech hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)