Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Leads Nation in Water Conservation

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has achieved the prestigious first place in the 'Urban Local Body' category of the 6th National Water Awards-2024, as announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Kailash Shinde, the NMMC Commissioner and Administrator, expressed that this accolade signifies the city's collective dedication to sustainable water management and proactive civic participation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also praised the corporation's achievement through a civic release.

These awards, established by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti's Department of Water Resources, recognize exceptional performance in water conservation and management. Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, revealed that President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on November 18. The 2024 edition witnessed 751 entries nationwide and evaluations by the Central Water Commission and Central Ground Water Board. NMMC earned accolades for its innovative water conservation measures and community-focused programs, culminating in its top rank among municipal bodies.

