Tragic Highway Accident Claims Young Lives in Ghaziabad

Three teenagers tragically died in Ghaziabad when their speeding motorcycle collided with a stationary truck on NH-9. The incident occurred near IPEM College late Tuesday night. The victims, close friends, were locals of Shanti Nagar. The truck driver fled, but the vehicle has been seized for investigation.

Updated: 12-11-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking accident, three teenagers lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway-9 in Ghaziabad late Tuesday night. The trio, identified as Aryan, Bhavuk Tomer, and Mayank, hailed from Shanti Nagar and were reportedly returning home.

Authorities stated that the tragic incident occurred near IPEM College in the Vijay Nagar area. The speeding motorcycle struck the truck's rear, resulting in the immediate deaths of all three. Their remains have been transferred to MMG District Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ritesh Tripathi confirmed the details, adding that the truck driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle on the highway. Law enforcement has since confiscated the truck and continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

