Cyprus Tremor Shakes the Mediterranean: A Seismic Event Without Casualties

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Cyprus on Wednesday morning, with the tremors felt as far as parts of Lebanon. According to Cyprus's Geological Surveys Department, the earthquake occurred around 11:32 a.m. local time, 20 kilometers northeast of the western city of Paphos at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The impacted area saw public buildings evacuated temporarily as a safety precaution, but no immediate damage has been reported, state TV announced. Cyprus sits in a seismically active zone; however, strong tremors are infrequent and rarely result in significant damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also recorded the event, citing notices of the tremor felt across regions in Lebanon. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported at this time.