Cyprus Tremor Shakes the Mediterranean: A Seismic Event Without Casualties

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus on Wednesday, briefly shaking parts of Lebanon. Recorded near the western city of Paphos, the quake led to temporary evacuations, though no damage was reported. Cyprus frequently experiences earthquakes due to its tectonic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Cyprus on Wednesday morning, with the tremors felt as far as parts of Lebanon. According to Cyprus's Geological Surveys Department, the earthquake occurred around 11:32 a.m. local time, 20 kilometers northeast of the western city of Paphos at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The impacted area saw public buildings evacuated temporarily as a safety precaution, but no immediate damage has been reported, state TV announced. Cyprus sits in a seismically active zone; however, strong tremors are infrequent and rarely result in significant damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also recorded the event, citing notices of the tremor felt across regions in Lebanon. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported at this time.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

