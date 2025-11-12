Karnataka's Battle Against Tiger Attacks: Solutions on the Horizon

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has taken decisive action to address the escalating conflict between humans and tigers in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts. During a crucial meeting on this issue, Khandre emphasized the need for proactive measures to ensure public safety.

The minister instructed officials to install cameras along forest peripheries to monitor tiger movements and provide real-time alerts to local communities. This initiative aims to prevent tragic encounters and safeguard both lives and livelihood. Khandre highlighted the importance of comprehensive strategies, including thermal surveillance and increased patrolling.

Additionally, Khandre announced plans to form an expert committee to study wildlife habitats and reasons for animal incursions into human areas. Tackling invasive weeds that reduce fodder for herbivores, leading to more frequent elephant incursions, was also prioritized. These efforts follow recent tragic attacks by wild animals in the region.