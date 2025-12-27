Tragic Loss in Chamarajanagar: Forest Minister Addresses Ongoing Tiger Conflict

A tragic incident has been reported in Chamarajanagar district, where Sannahaida, a 56-year-old APC watcher, lost his life in a tiger attack near Muralahalli camp in Bandipur. Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, confirmed the incident on Saturday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

This marks the fifth fatal human-tiger conflict in the district in recent months, while the area has also seen the deaths of 10 tigers, including eight cubs. The deceased tigers were reportedly poisoned by locals infuriated over livestock losses.

Minister Khandre emphasized the government's commitment to supporting the bereaved family, acknowledging that no compensation can replace a life. He urged the forest staff to adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent further incidents in this tiger-inhabited region.