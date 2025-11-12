Tragic Tiger Encounter: Farmer Killed Near Pilibhit Reserve

In a tragic incident near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a 45-year-old farmer named Chhote Lal was apparently killed in a tiger attack, police reported on Wednesday.

His partially eaten body was discovered in his field, with significant injuries suggesting a tiger encounter, sparking fear among locals.

Forest officials are actively investigating, and the victim's family is set to receive compensation. Meanwhile, local authorities are working to maintain calm in the community.

