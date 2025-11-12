Left Menu

Tragic Tiger Encounter: Farmer Killed Near Pilibhit Reserve

Chhote Lal, a 45-year-old farmer, was found dead in a suspected tiger attack near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. His partially eaten body was discovered in his field, missing limbs and bearing deep bite marks. The frightening incident has sparked panic among villagers as forest officials investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a 45-year-old farmer named Chhote Lal was apparently killed in a tiger attack, police reported on Wednesday.

His partially eaten body was discovered in his field, with significant injuries suggesting a tiger encounter, sparking fear among locals.

Forest officials are actively investigating, and the victim's family is set to receive compensation. Meanwhile, local authorities are working to maintain calm in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

