Wildlife Conflict: Alarming Rise in Human Attacks in Odisha

In a disturbing trend, Odisha has reported 523 fatalities and 1,391 injuries stemming from human-wildlife conflicts over the past three years. The incidents were primarily due to elephant attacks as revealed in a recent assembly session by Forest Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia.

The minister's disclosure followed a query from BJP legislator Padmalochan Panda, highlighting rising concerns. The data indicated that during the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the death toll climbed from 175 to 186, with injuries increasing from 408 to 445. The year 2024-25 saw 164 fatalities and 538 injuries, underlining the escalating crisis.

Detailed statistics showed the Dhenkanal forest division had the highest mortality, with 92 deaths, followed by Angul with 54. Keonjhar, Baripada, Sambalpur, and Bonai also reported higher casualties. Additionally, 264 wild animal deaths, including four Bengal tigers, were reported, raising questions about the effectiveness of current wildlife management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)