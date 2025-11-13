India's Carbon Emissions Slowdown: Early Monsoons and Renewables

India's carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise by 1.4 per cent in 2025, marking a decrease in growth compared to previous years, according to a recent report by a network of over 130 climate scientists and research institutions. The report credits an early monsoon and burgeoning renewable energy sector with this moderated increase.

The Global Carbon Budget 2025 report, unveiled at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, highlights that India, alongside China, the United States, and the European Union, contributes significantly to the global emissions total. Despite a slower growth rate, India's emissions continue on an upward trajectory, reflecting a broader global climate challenge.

While emissions in the United States and European Union are projected to fall, China is expected to see a 3 per cent rise in 2025. As the planet's natural CO2 absorption abilities weaken, the feasibility of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius becomes increasingly unlikely, experts warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)