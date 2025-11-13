City Suffers Under Blanket of Smog as AQI Hits Severe Levels

The city experienced another day shrouded in dense smog on Thursday as air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the third continual day.

The Central Pollution Control Board released a morning bulletin showing an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 404.

Of the 37 monitoring stations, 27 registered AQI levels deemed 'severe'; stations such as Burari and Chandni Chowk recorded some of the highest figures.

The 'severe' classification indicates pollution levels that can harm healthy individuals and pose a serious risk to those with pre-existing health conditions.

Tuesday marked the first severe air quality day of the season, with an AQI of 428—the first since December 2024.

According to the CPCB index, AQI scores between 0-50 reflect 'good' air quality, while scores of 401-500 are categorized as 'severe'.

The day's minimum temperature was 10.6°C, 2.9°C below the season average, with the maximum temperature projected around 27°C.