Taiwan Battens Down as Tropical Depression Rains Havoc

Taiwan faced intense rainfall on Thursday as a tropical depression led to widespread flooding and an increased risk of landslides.

The storm, which made landfall in Pingtung County, injured 95 people and required the evacuation of over 8,500 residents from vulnerable coastal and mountainous regions.

Despite losing momentum after impacting the Philippines as a super typhoon, the depression maintained significant rainfall, particularly affecting Mingli Village and causing major disruptions across the island.

