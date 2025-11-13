NZ Researchers to Gain First Rights Over Inventions Under New National IP Policy

In a major shift for New Zealand’s science and innovation landscape, the Government has unveiled a national intellectual property (IP) policy that will give researchers greater control over their own inventions, encouraging the commercialisation of homegrown ideas and boosting the translation of academic research into real-world products and services.

Announced by Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Shane Reti, the policy is designed to eliminate longstanding barriers to innovation and ensure that researchers—rather than institutions—stand to benefit directly from the outcomes of their work.

“New rules for managing intellectual property will ensure our brightest minds are incentivised and supported to turn ideas into impact,” said Dr Reti. “We want Kiwi-made discoveries to reach New Zealanders and the world faster—improving lives, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.”

What the Policy Will Do

The new IP framework, which comes into effect from 1 July 2026, will apply to most research projects funded through the Government’s Science, Innovation and Technology portfolio. It introduces a consistent national approach, replacing the current fragmented and inconsistent rules used across different universities and Crown research institutes (CRIs).

Key features of the policy include:

🧪 First Right of Commercialisation for Researchers

University researchers will now have the primary right to commercialise inventions developed through their research. This reverses the traditional model where institutions often claimed ownership by default, limiting the researchers’ role in commercial development.

🤝 Flexible Commercial Pathways

Researchers will have the option to:

Commercialise independently

Partner with their university for administrative and strategic support

License their IP to companies or form spin-outs

📉 Equity Caps for Institutional Support

Where a university provides assistance—such as patenting, business mentorship, or access to labs—it may take an equity stake in a resulting venture. However, this stake will be capped at around 5–10%, ensuring researchers retain the majority of any future benefit.

🏢 New Rules for Public Research Organisations

CRIs and similar bodies will retain the right to take inventions to market, but if they choose not to, the rights will revert to the inventor, allowing them to lead commercialisation efforts independently.

“Whether it’s developing new medicines, climate solutions, or high-tech industries, this policy puts our world-class scientists in the driver’s seat,” Dr Reti said.

Ending a Patchwork System

Currently, universities and research institutions across New Zealand operate under a variety of IP ownership policies, many of which assign ownership of research outcomes to the institution regardless of the researcher’s contribution.

This system has drawn criticism for:

Discouraging entrepreneurial behaviour

Creating conflict between academics and institutions

Stalling potential commercialisation due to lengthy legal negotiations

Dr Reti described the existing environment as a "handbrake on innovation.”

“We’re replacing it with clear, fair rules that reward inventors directly and support them in getting their innovations to market,” he said.

Boosting Innovation in Key Sectors

The Government sees the new policy as a catalyst for increased innovation in critical fields, such as:

Biomedicine and pharmaceuticals

Climate resilience and clean energy

Advanced manufacturing

Agritech and food technology

Digital tools and data science

By empowering researchers with autonomy and rewards, the Government aims to fast-track the creation of high-value spin-outs, attract private investment, and grow the number of globally competitive deep tech ventures emerging from New Zealand universities.

Stronger International Appeal

The new framework is expected to enhance New Zealand’s global appeal to top research talent, aligning it with international best practices used in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe, where inventor-led commercialisation is more common.

“This is about making smart choices for a better tomorrow—unlocking the full potential of our research talent to deliver jobs, growth, and solutions for the challenges ahead,” Dr Reti said.

Next Steps

Over the next 18 months, the Ministry will work closely with:

Universities and polytechnics

Public research organisations

Industry partners

Māori and Pasifika research communities

The goal is to co-design implementation tools, provide support for researchers unfamiliar with commercial pathways, and ensure the system is inclusive, transparent, and future-ready.