Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Wild Elephant in Chittoor

A tragic incident has unfolded in Kurmanupalli village, Chittoor district, as a 65-year-old farmer was fatally attacked by a wild elephant. The victim, known as Kittappa, was sleeping solitary in his agricultural field when the elephant trampled him, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event took place at approximately 3 am, confirming the vulnerability of farmers who frequently work alone in remote areas. Kuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police, B Parthasarathi, provided details about the incident, highlighting that the elephant had been roaming nearby before the occurrence.

The presence of wild elephants in human-inhabited areas continues to pose significant risks, and authorities are urged to address the safety concerns. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated farmer due to this unforeseen wildlife aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)