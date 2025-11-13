Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Farmer Killed by Wild Elephant in Chittoor

A tragic incident occurred in Kurmanupalli village, Chittoor, where a 65-year-old farmer named Kittappa was trampled to death by a wild elephant. The attack happened around 3 am when Kittappa was alone in his field. Authorities noted that the elephant was seen roaming solo in the area.

A tragic incident has unfolded in Kurmanupalli village, Chittoor district, as a 65-year-old farmer was fatally attacked by a wild elephant. The victim, known as Kittappa, was sleeping solitary in his agricultural field when the elephant trampled him, according to police reports.

The unfortunate event took place at approximately 3 am, confirming the vulnerability of farmers who frequently work alone in remote areas. Kuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police, B Parthasarathi, provided details about the incident, highlighting that the elephant had been roaming nearby before the occurrence.

The presence of wild elephants in human-inhabited areas continues to pose significant risks, and authorities are urged to address the safety concerns. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated farmer due to this unforeseen wildlife aggression.

