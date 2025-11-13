Delhi's False Alarm: Bus Tyre Burst Sparks Panic
Panic ensued in Delhi's Mahipalpur area when a bus tyre burst, initially mistaken for an explosion due to a recent incident at Red Fort. Authorities quickly responded, finding only the tyre burst as the cause. The situation was clarified as normal, and there was no threat.
Panic gripped southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur when a sudden tyre burst created alarm among locals, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident evoked memories of a deadly explosion in Red Fort that occurred earlier in the week, which resulted in 13 casualties and injured several others.
Responding swiftly, the Delhi Fire Services deployed three fire tenders to the Mahipalpur locale after receiving an alert about a blast-like noise. No hazards were identified after thorough inspection. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel confirmed the noise was from a DTC bus's rear tyre burst, reassuring residents of their safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
