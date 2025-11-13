Himachal Pradesh's Tribal Cold Snap: Mercury Plunges in Lahaul and Spiti

Himachal Pradesh is in the throes of a severe cold wave that has gripped the hills and valleys with bone-chilling temperatures. Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the season's coldest night at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Shimla Met office on Thursday.

High altitude regions, including mountain passes, are experiencing merciless cold, with temperatures six to ten degrees below freezing, particularly in Keylong, Kukumseri, and Kalpa, where lows hit minus 3.3, minus 3.1, and minus 0.4 degrees respectively. Residents are bundling up in heavy woolens as water pipes freeze amid the biting cold.

The icy conditions persist despite weak sunlight, as mercury levels remain well below normal in areas like Seobagh and Manali. The ongoing post-monsoon season saw rainfall 113% above normal, contributing to this cold wave's intensity.

