Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Tribal Cold Snap: Mercury Plunges in Lahaul and Spiti

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plunging in Lahaul and Spiti. Key locations recorded below-freezing temperatures, forcing residents to use heavy woolens. The region also witnessed an excessive 113% increase in rainfall during the post-monsoon period compared to the normal average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Tribal Cold Snap: Mercury Plunges in Lahaul and Spiti
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is in the throes of a severe cold wave that has gripped the hills and valleys with bone-chilling temperatures. Tabo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the season's coldest night at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Shimla Met office on Thursday.

High altitude regions, including mountain passes, are experiencing merciless cold, with temperatures six to ten degrees below freezing, particularly in Keylong, Kukumseri, and Kalpa, where lows hit minus 3.3, minus 3.1, and minus 0.4 degrees respectively. Residents are bundling up in heavy woolens as water pipes freeze amid the biting cold.

The icy conditions persist despite weak sunlight, as mercury levels remain well below normal in areas like Seobagh and Manali. The ongoing post-monsoon season saw rainfall 113% above normal, contributing to this cold wave's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

 Global
2
NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

 Global
3
India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

 India
4
Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025