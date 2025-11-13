Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Rethink on National EV Policy Amid Rapid Technological Advances

The Supreme Court has urged the Indian government to update its 2020 electric vehicle policy to reflect technological advances and changes that have occurred over five years. The court seeks implementation through a pilot in a metropolitan city, emphasizing infrastructure such as charging stations and incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi urged Attorney General R Venkataramani to account for significant changes in the last five years in the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020. The attorney general confirmed that 13 central ministries are currently evaluating the policy's feasibility.

The court highlighted the need for incentives, adoption by governmental bodies, and the establishment of charging points. As public interest in EVs surges, the court seeks a strategic roadmap from the government to expedite policy implementation, safeguarding citizens' right to a cleaner environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

