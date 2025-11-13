Supreme Court Calls for Rethink on National EV Policy Amid Rapid Technological Advances

The Supreme Court on Thursday called upon the Centre to reassess its 2020 policy on electric vehicles, suggesting updates to align with advances in technology and urban developments over the past five years. The move aims at ensuring the policy remains relevant and effective in promoting EV adoption nationwide.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi urged Attorney General R Venkataramani to account for significant changes in the last five years in the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020. The attorney general confirmed that 13 central ministries are currently evaluating the policy's feasibility.

The court highlighted the need for incentives, adoption by governmental bodies, and the establishment of charging points. As public interest in EVs surges, the court seeks a strategic roadmap from the government to expedite policy implementation, safeguarding citizens' right to a cleaner environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)