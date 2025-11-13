Leopard Safari Incident Puts Safety in Spotlight at Bannerghatta National Park

A dramatic incident unfolded at Bannerghatta National Park when a leopard attempted to attack a woman through a safari bus window. The event, captured on video, is sparking discussions about the safety of safari tours.

The woman, identified as Vahitha Banu, sustained scratch injuries and was promptly given first aid before being transported to a private hospital for further care. Officials are reviewing safety measures after this unsettling encounter.

The park authorities announced that non-AC bus safaris would be suspended indefinitely as they reassess bus safety features to prevent similar future incidents. Authorities regret the inconvenience caused to visitors during this downtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)