Leopard Safari Incident Puts Safety in Spotlight at Bannerghatta National Park

A 56-year-old woman was injured during a leopard safari in Bannerghatta National Park when a leopard attempted to attack her through a mesh window. She received first aid and was hospitalized. Safari buses are being evaluated for safety, and non-AC safaris are halted pending review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:58 IST
A dramatic incident unfolded at Bannerghatta National Park when a leopard attempted to attack a woman through a safari bus window. The event, captured on video, is sparking discussions about the safety of safari tours.

The woman, identified as Vahitha Banu, sustained scratch injuries and was promptly given first aid before being transported to a private hospital for further care. Officials are reviewing safety measures after this unsettling encounter.

The park authorities announced that non-AC bus safaris would be suspended indefinitely as they reassess bus safety features to prevent similar future incidents. Authorities regret the inconvenience caused to visitors during this downtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

