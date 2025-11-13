Delhi Chokes: Severe Air Quality Grips Capital
Delhi's air quality remains severely hazardous, recording a third day in the 'severe' category with an AQI of 404. Poor weather conditions trap pollutants, worsening air quality. Restrictions, including construction halts and vehicle bans, are in effect. Meteorologists note calm winds and falling temperatures compound the issue.
- Country:
- India
Delhi continues to struggle with severe air pollution as the city recorded its third consecutive day in the 'severe' category, despite expectations of relief.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 404, marginally better than the previous day but still dangerously high for public health. The Air Quality Early Warning System's forecast of 'very poor' air quality missed the mark for the third time this week.
With construction activities halted and primary schools adopting hybrid learning, authorities are taking measures to cope with the lingering toxic air. Meteorologists blame light winds and falling temperatures for trapping pollutants, exacerbating the air quality crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
