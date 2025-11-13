Odisha Receives ABS Funds for Red Sanders Conservation Under NBA Initiative

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s biodiversity conservation framework, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released ₹29.40 lakh to the Odisha Forest Department under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism. The funding will support the protection, regeneration, and sustainable management of Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus)—one of India’s most valuable and endangered endemic tree species.

This marks Odisha as the fourth Indian state to receive ABS funds specifically linked to the commercial use of Red Sanders, further expanding the national model of reinvesting commercial gains into biodiversity conservation.

Rare and Endemic: The Legacy of Odisha’s Red Sanders Trees

The ABS funds were generated from the benefit-sharing amount collected for accessing Red Sanders wood that originated from the Parlakhemundi Forest Division in Gajapati District, Odisha. These trees carry a unique historical significance:

Many were believed to be over 100 years old

They were reportedly planted by the Maharaja of Parlakhemundi

The naturally fallen trees were the result of the cyclone that struck Odisha in 2018

Following the disaster, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) auctioned the fallen Red Sanders logs. In accordance with the Biological Diversity Act, commercial utilisation triggered benefit-sharing obligations—leading to the generation of ABS funds now directed back to conservation.

ABS Mechanism: Ensuring Fair Sharing and Sustainable Use

The ABS mechanism—established under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002—ensures that monetary or non-monetary benefits derived from the commercial use of biological resources are shared fairly with the custodians of those resources, including:

State forest departments

Biodiversity management committees

Local communities

Farmers

Research institutions

This reinvestment helps to strengthen local conservation efforts and sustain traditional ecological knowledge.

Conservation Efforts Across India: Red Sanders as a Priority

Red Sanders, classified as Endangered under the IUCN Red List and highly prized for its medicinal, cultural, and commercial value, is native to the Eastern Ghats. It faces major threats due to illegal felling, smuggling, and habitat degradation.

The NBA has been driving conservation-focused disbursements across multiple states:

₹50+ crore to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Forest Departments, and the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board

Funding for sponsored research projects on Red Sanders biology, propagation, and habitat management

₹3 crore distributed to 198 farmers in Andhra Pradesh

₹55 lakh to 18 farmers in Tamil Nadu for Red Sanders conservation and sustainable harvesting

With the latest release, Odisha joins the growing network of states benefitting from ABS-derived conservation finance.

Odisha’s New Funding: Strengthening Red Sanders Conservation

The ₹29.40 lakh allocated to the Odisha Forest Department will support:

Habitat protection and restoration in Red Sanders growing zones

Regeneration programmes and assisted planting

Community-level conservation and awareness initiatives

Monitoring and research to strengthen species recovery

Capacity-building for frontline forest staff

The initiative reinforces the importance of restoring and managing Red Sanders stands even in states where the species grows in limited pockets.

Reinforcing India’s Model of Benefit-Sharing for Biodiversity

This funding release exemplifies how commercial benefits from biological resources—even when derived from fallen or naturally sourced material—can be channelled back into meaningful conservation actions.

It showcases India’s global leadership in implementing Access and Benefit Sharing, a core principle of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Nagoya Protocol, both of which advocate fair and equitable sharing of resources.

The NBA’s approach demonstrates that:

Biodiversity can drive livelihoods and economic opportunities

Commercial utilisation can coexist with conservation

Local custodians remain central to biodiversity protection

Policies can deliver on both ecological and socio-economic goals

A Sustainable Future for Red Sanders

By extending ABS funds to Odisha, the National Biodiversity Authority continues to expand India’s collaborative approach to conserving one of its most iconic and threatened tree species.

The initiative not only strengthens national conservation priorities but also reinforces the message that every commercial gain rooted in biological wealth must cycle back into protecting, replenishing, and sustaining those resources for future generations.