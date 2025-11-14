Ancient Diversification: Unveiling Millennia of Canine Evolution

New studies reveal that the striking variety in canine shapes and sizes began much earlier than previously believed. Researchers analyzed 643 skulls of dogs and wolves, dating back about 50,000 years, and identified significant diversification by 11,000 years ago, corresponding with the end of the last Ice Age.

This groundbreaking research challenges the long-held notion that major morphological diversity occurred primarily due to selective breeding in recent centuries. Bioarchaeologist Allowen Evin pointed out that substantial cranial diversification was already evident during prehistory, well before the advent of formal dog breeds.

Analyzing skull morphology, scientists noted that domesticated dogs evolved distinguishable characteristics soon after diverging from wolves. Despite not yet resembling extreme modern breeds, Mesolithic and Neolithic dogs already represented half of the cranial diversity seen today, reflecting early regional diversification and the deep symbolic and social significance of dogs in human societies.

