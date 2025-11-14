Left Menu

Ancient Diversification: Unveiling Millennia of Canine Evolution

Recent research uncovers the ancient origins of physical diversity in dogs, dating back at least 11,000 years. Contrary to previous beliefs that selective breeding in recent centuries led to variation, significant diversification in cranial size and shape was established soon after domestication, showing early diversification across Eurasia.

New studies reveal that the striking variety in canine shapes and sizes began much earlier than previously believed. Researchers analyzed 643 skulls of dogs and wolves, dating back about 50,000 years, and identified significant diversification by 11,000 years ago, corresponding with the end of the last Ice Age.

This groundbreaking research challenges the long-held notion that major morphological diversity occurred primarily due to selective breeding in recent centuries. Bioarchaeologist Allowen Evin pointed out that substantial cranial diversification was already evident during prehistory, well before the advent of formal dog breeds.

Analyzing skull morphology, scientists noted that domesticated dogs evolved distinguishable characteristics soon after diverging from wolves. Despite not yet resembling extreme modern breeds, Mesolithic and Neolithic dogs already represented half of the cranial diversity seen today, reflecting early regional diversification and the deep symbolic and social significance of dogs in human societies.

