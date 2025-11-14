China's Astronauts Return Home After Spacecraft Hit

A trio of astronauts stranded at China's space station after their craft was allegedly hit by space debris is scheduled to return Friday, thanks to the spacecraft that brought their replacements, according to state media.

The astronauts, originally on a six-month rotation, had to delay their return after the Shenzhou-20 was reportedly struck by space debris. They will now return on the Shenzhou-21 craft.

China's space program, established in 2003, continues to make strides, including its ambition for a moon landing by 2030. The recent mission, Shenzhou-21, marked the first inclusion of mice for scientific experiments.

