South Korean Farmers Sue Over Climate Impact: A Battle Against Power Giants

South Korean farmer Hwang Seong-yeol stands amidst dwindling yields caused by erratic weather, which he attributes to climate change. Hwang, along with others, is suing Korea Electric Power Corporation, alleging its fossil fuel dependency exacerbates climate harm. The suit symbolizes a broader challenge regarding accountability for climate-driven agricultural losses.

Updated: 14-11-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 08:49 IST
South Korean farmer Hwang Seong-yeol laments a difficult harvest season, hindered by unstable weather patterns threatening his crop yields. Watching a combine harvester toil through his fields, Hwang's apprehension mirrors the broader anxiety felt by farmers confronting the unpredictable climate.

Hwang, alongside fellow farmers, is challenging the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) in a lawsuit unprecedented in South Korea. They claim KEPCO's reliance on fossil fuels has amplified climate change, directly impacting their agricultural output. This legal dispute raises significant questions about the accountability of energy producers in fueling climate instability.

The case highlights South Korea's urgent need to address its energy policies, given its heavy reliance on coal. Experts argue that the country's sluggish transition to renewable energy could hinder technological advancements and impact its economic stability. The lawsuit, while largely symbolic, underscores the profound socio-economic stakes of climate change.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

