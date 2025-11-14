Left Menu

Delhi's Clean Delhi Mission: A War on Waste and Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recent visit to Tehkhand and Tughlakabad emphasized a rigorous cleanliness campaign. She directed officials to enforce waste management with precision and introduced advanced measures like GPS monitoring and compactors to enhance the city's sanitation and combat pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:05 IST
Delhi's Clean Delhi Mission: A War on Waste and Pollution
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Tehkhand and Tughlakabad on Friday, emphasizing the urgency of the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the area.

In a message on social media platform X, Gupta highlighted the government's resolve to tackle pollution and maintain urban cleanliness through strategic efforts.

She instructed officials to expedite waste management, stressing regular cleaning in high-garbage areas, promoting dust control, and employing modern waste-handling technologies for a more efficient campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

 India
2
Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

 Global
3
WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

 India
4
India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025