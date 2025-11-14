Delhi's Clean Delhi Mission: A War on Waste and Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Tehkhand and Tughlakabad on Friday, emphasizing the urgency of the ongoing cleanliness campaign in the area.

In a message on social media platform X, Gupta highlighted the government's resolve to tackle pollution and maintain urban cleanliness through strategic efforts.

She instructed officials to expedite waste management, stressing regular cleaning in high-garbage areas, promoting dust control, and employing modern waste-handling technologies for a more efficient campaign.

