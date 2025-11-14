Groningen Shaken by Strongest Earthquake in Years as Gas Production Legacy Lingers

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Groningen in the north of the Netherlands early Friday, as confirmed by the Dutch meteorology institute KNMI. This tremor marks one of the strongest in recent years for a region plagued by seismicity due to extensive gas extraction.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the quake highlights ongoing challenges faced by Groningen residents. Once a hub for natural gas production, the region now endures frequent minor tremors. The out-going Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof acknowledged the issue on social media platform X, assuring the public of continued governmental support for reinforcement measures and compensation for damages.

Groningen's gas production, which was halted permanently two years ago, was a major contributor to Europe's gas supply. The Dutch Mining Authority SodM expects it will take decades for the seismic activity to fully decline. Meanwhile, the government is committed to securing the region's economic future and minimizing risks.