Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked a significant milestone in urban development by inaugurating the newly renovated Periyar Nagar Library and the innovative 'Chief Minister Padaippagam.' These projects, costing Rs 5.24 crore, are part of the North Chennai Development scheme and signal a new chapter in regional progress.

The inauguration took place in Kolathur, Stalin's own assembly constituency, where the Chief Minister also unveiled new sub-registrar offices. The Rs 3.86 crore undertaking includes a building spanning 6,200 sq ft, designed to provide critical document registration services across prominent areas of the city.

Enhancing educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, the Chief Minister Padaippagam now offers shared workspaces that have empowered over 4,400 entrepreneurs, predominantly women. Plans to establish 30 additional centers are underway, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.

