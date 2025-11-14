Left Menu

Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the renovated Periyar Nagar Library and a creative hub, both key projects under the North Chennai Development scheme. New sub-registrar offices and police station groundwork were also initiated, alongside plans for expanding startup support facilities across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST
Transforming North Chennai: Inaugural Developments Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked a significant milestone in urban development by inaugurating the newly renovated Periyar Nagar Library and the innovative 'Chief Minister Padaippagam.' These projects, costing Rs 5.24 crore, are part of the North Chennai Development scheme and signal a new chapter in regional progress.

The inauguration took place in Kolathur, Stalin's own assembly constituency, where the Chief Minister also unveiled new sub-registrar offices. The Rs 3.86 crore undertaking includes a building spanning 6,200 sq ft, designed to provide critical document registration services across prominent areas of the city.

Enhancing educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, the Chief Minister Padaippagam now offers shared workspaces that have empowered over 4,400 entrepreneurs, predominantly women. Plans to establish 30 additional centers are underway, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav

Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Prata...

 India
2
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

 India
3
Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Fin...

 India
4
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025