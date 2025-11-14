Environmental Concerns Over Jangpura 'Dhalao': NGT Demands Urgent Action
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the MCD and Delhi government to respond to concerns about a 'dhalao' in Jangpura, Delhi. The case raises significant environmental issues due to improper waste disposal. Officials must respond by February 2026 after claims the site should have closed by 2024.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a robust stance regarding the environmental and public health issues surrounding a 'dhalao' in Delhi's Jangpura area. Serious concerns have been raised about improper waste management by a local resident.
Presided over by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the tribunal highlighted significant lapses in environmental norms and has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the involved private firm, A G Enviro Infra Projects Ltd.
Despite prior commitments to close such garbage points by the end of 2024, the 'dhalao' remains operational. The tribunal demands swift responses from the authorities, with a deadline set a week before the upcoming hearing slated for February 3, 2026.
