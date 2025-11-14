Left Menu

Environmental Concerns Over Jangpura 'Dhalao': NGT Demands Urgent Action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the MCD and Delhi government to respond to concerns about a 'dhalao' in Jangpura, Delhi. The case raises significant environmental issues due to improper waste disposal. Officials must respond by February 2026 after claims the site should have closed by 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:10 IST
Environmental Concerns Over Jangpura 'Dhalao': NGT Demands Urgent Action
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a robust stance regarding the environmental and public health issues surrounding a 'dhalao' in Delhi's Jangpura area. Serious concerns have been raised about improper waste management by a local resident.

Presided over by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the tribunal highlighted significant lapses in environmental norms and has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi government, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the involved private firm, A G Enviro Infra Projects Ltd.

Despite prior commitments to close such garbage points by the end of 2024, the 'dhalao' remains operational. The tribunal demands swift responses from the authorities, with a deadline set a week before the upcoming hearing slated for February 3, 2026.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Pratap Yadav

Sanjay Kumar Singh's Decisive Victory in Mahua Constituency Shocks Tej Prata...

 India
2
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

 India
3
Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Financial Empowerment

Transforming the Northeast: Sitharaman's Push for Digital Innovation and Fin...

 India
4
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025