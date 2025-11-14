Pack Fire Ignites Amidst California's Deluge Drama

A fast-moving wildfire, termed the Pack Fire, blazed through California's prairie near the Nevada border, damaging structures and forcing evacuations. This threat complements the ongoing storms in Los Angeles, risking floods in previously wildfires-scarred areas.

The blaze began Thursday in Mono County, consuming 3,400 acres by Friday. While some evacuees returned home, heavy rains from the San Francisco area could assist firefighters. The fire remains only 5% contained, posing a risk near ski resort Mammoth Lakes.

Moderate rain currently falls on Los Angeles, expected to escalate into serious rainfall by weekend, merging with a Pacific system. The deluge poses threats of mudslides on scorched lands from January's fires, a disaster tallying $250 billion in damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)