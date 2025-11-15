Tragic Blaze Claims Five Lives in Muzaffarpur

A devastating blaze swept through a family home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, claiming five lives and leaving five others critically injured, authorities reported on Saturday.

Among the deceased were the head of the family, Lalan Shah, his mother, wife, and two children. Those injured in the tragic event have been taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Suchitra Kumari, stated that the fire ignited in ward number 13 of the Motipur locality around midnight, likely due to a short circuit, and quickly consumed the third floor as the family slept. Prompt response from fire services contained the flames, but the tragic loss of life could not be prevented. The community initially alerted emergency services after observing the flames and hearing cries for help, ensuring a swift response from firefighters and police. Investigations are still underway to uncover further details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)