Quarry Collapse in Mirzapur Traps Workers, Rescue Efforts Underway
A stone quarry in Billi Markundi, Mirzapur collapsed, trapping several workers. Rescue teams from NDRF and SDRF are on-site. The District Magistrate confirmed the incident, noting the wall cave-in and ongoing rescue efforts. The exact number of trapped individuals remains uncertain.
- India
A stone quarry in Billi Markundi village, Mirzapur, has collapsed, leaving several laborers trapped beneath the rubble, according to officials on Sunday.
Rescue operations are in full swing as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been dispatched to the site.
District Magistrate B N Singh reported that the incident occurred when a wall inside the Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the precise count of those trapped remains unknown.
