Tamil Nadu Braces for Torrential Downpour: Government Urges Precaution

The Tamil Nadu government has advised district administrations to take precautions amid heavy rainfall warnings from the India Meteorological Department. The warnings stem from a low-pressure area due to upper air circulation in the southeast Sri Lanka coasts. Fishermen are also cautioned against venturing into sea areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:47 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a warning to district administrations in light of a heavy rainfall alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather system, influenced by an upper air circulation, has resulted in low pressure over southeast Sri Lanka coasts, prompting the alert.

The IMD report forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across northeast, delta, and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu over the next four days. Specific areas expected to face intense rainfall include Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts within the 24 hours and Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Villupuram in the 24-48 hour window.

Additionally, the government advises fishermen to avoid the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari sea areas due to anticipated squally winds reaching up to 55 kmph. Continuous monitoring is underway via the state's emergency operations center.

