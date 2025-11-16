Left Menu

Assam Acts Swiftly to Curb African Swine Fever Spread

The Assam government has banned inter-district movement of live pigs and pork sales in seven districts due to the alarming rise of African Swine Fever. With a 100% mortality rate, ASF has greatly impacted Assam's piggery industry, leading to restrictions to control the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the alarming rise of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases, the Assam government has taken stringent measures to control the outbreak. An immediate ban on the inter-district movement of live pigs has been enforced to prevent further escalation of the disease across state borders.

Seven districts, including Dhemaji, Kamrup, and Lakhimpur, have witnessed high concentrations of ASF cases, prompting a halt in pork sales as well. The virus, known for its 100% mortality rate, has severely impacted the state's piggery industry, as noted in the official order from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Underlining the gravity of the situation, the order references the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, as the legal basis for the restrictions. With 297 epicentres identified since January and 84 in October alone, the state's efforts focus on containing the deadly virus's spread until further notice.

