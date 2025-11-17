Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pass

A landslide in Vietnam's Khanh Le pass has tragically killed six and injured 19 more, as heavy rains continue to hit the region. The bus, traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang, was caught in the landslide, trapping passengers and obstructing rescue efforts due to severe weather conditions.

  • Vietnam

A devastating landslide has buried a passenger bus in Vietnam's treacherous Khanh Le pass, leaving six dead and 19 injured amid forecasts of continued heavy rain. The area is renowned for its scenic routes but faces inherent risks during the wet season.

Rescue operations faced significant difficulties, with teams only reaching the site past midnight due to obstructed access. The landslide, which tragically crushed the bus's front, occurred in the central highlands, well-known for its picturesque views yet unpredictable rainy-season hazards.

Affected are passengers predominantly traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang. With central Vietnam experiencing heavy downpours linked to Typhoon Kalmaegi, affected areas witness heightened landslide risks, contributing to further potential disasters across Vietnam's mountainous regions.

