Tragedy Strikes: Blackbucks Perish in Large Numbers at Indian Zoo

A shocking trend has emerged at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo, as two more blackbucks have died, raising the death toll to 30 over the last four days, according to zoo sources on Monday.

The zoo's blackbuck count has drastically reduced from 38 to eight. Earlier, eight blackbucks succumbed on Thursday, followed by another 20 on Saturday.

Zoo officials are looking into potential causes, including bacterial infections or sudden climatic shifts, and have sent samples to Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru for analysis, as stated by a zoo representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)