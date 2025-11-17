Tragic Bus Collision Claims 45 Lives Near Madina

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has led to the deaths of at least 45 individuals, most of whom hailed from Hyderabad. These individuals were on their way to Madina when the bus collided with an oil tanker, approximately 25 km from their destination.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar revealed that the group had departed for a religious pilgrimage to Jeddah on November 9, with their return scheduled for later this month. However, the journey turned fatal for nearly the entire group, leaving only one person alive, who is now under medical care.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in collaboration with the Embassy in Riyadh, is working diligently to offer support to the bereaved families. AIMIM representatives, including MLA Majid Hussain and president Asaduddin Owaisi, have expressed deep sadness and are urging for government intervention to repatriate the bodies and assist those injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)