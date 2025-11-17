Left Menu

Revolutionizing Ganga Management: A Scientific Leap Forward

The National Mission for Clean Ganga has approved new projects to improve river management and reduce pollution. The efforts focus on scientific research and infrastructure enhancements, including interventions like glacier monitoring and Digital Twin technology, aiming to rejuvenate the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Mission for Clean Ganga unveiled ambitious projects to enhance river management and abate pollution. The decision, taken during the 67th executive committee meeting led by Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital, emphasizes scientific and data-driven approaches to rejuvenate the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Key measures include a Rs 361.86 crore undertaking to clean Siliguri's Mahananda River with state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants and infrastructure. A separate project aims to tackle untreated sewage flow in Delhi's Yamuna with advanced water conveyance systems.

To drive research and understanding, significant studies have been approved, covering glacier retreat, digital mapping, and bathymetric surveys. The initiative also aims to engage youth for greater environmental awareness, involving students in Ganga and Yamuna conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

