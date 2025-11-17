Stonecraft Group to Invest Rs 300 Crore in Telangana Township Project

Stonecraft Group has announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore in developing a sprawling 110-acre township project in Telangana. This ambitious endeavor is expected to generate a substantial revenue of Rs 1,100 crore.

Located at Yadagiri Gutta, the project named 'Temple Town' will feature residential plots across 90 acres, predicted to yield about Rs 500 crore in revenue. An additional 20 acres is earmarked for a Senior Living community with 333 homes, expected to contribute Rs 600 crore to the revenue stream.

Founder and Managing Director Kirthi Chilukuri emphasized the company's vision of catering to the increasing demand for homes near spiritual locales, highlighting the venture's commitment to blending tradition with modern living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)