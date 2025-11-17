Left Menu

Stonecraft Group to Invest Rs 300 Crore in Telangana Township Project

Stonecraft Group plans a major investment of Rs 300 crore for a 110-acre township in Telangana, aiming for Rs 1,100 crore in revenue. The project, 'Temple Town', includes residential plots and a senior living community. The initiative reflects growing interest in homeownership near spiritual sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:13 IST
Stonecraft Group to Invest Rs 300 Crore in Telangana Township Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stonecraft Group has announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore in developing a sprawling 110-acre township project in Telangana. This ambitious endeavor is expected to generate a substantial revenue of Rs 1,100 crore.

Located at Yadagiri Gutta, the project named 'Temple Town' will feature residential plots across 90 acres, predicted to yield about Rs 500 crore in revenue. An additional 20 acres is earmarked for a Senior Living community with 333 homes, expected to contribute Rs 600 crore to the revenue stream.

Founder and Managing Director Kirthi Chilukuri emphasized the company's vision of catering to the increasing demand for homes near spiritual locales, highlighting the venture's commitment to blending tradition with modern living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025