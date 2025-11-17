Tragic Collision: Family's Journey to Madina Ends in Catastrophe

A tragic accident involving a bus and an oil tanker in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of at least 45 individuals, among them 18 members of a single family from Hyderabad.

Retired railway employee Shaik Nazeeruddin, his wife, children, and grandchildren were on their way to Madina at the time of the crash, according to relatives. The family is seeking answers and a thorough investigation into both the incident and the travel agency that organized their trip.

While Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar provided preliminary casualty information, no official statement regarding the incident has been issued by Saudi or Indian authorities.