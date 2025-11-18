Left Menu

Unearthing Ancient Narratives: World's Oldest Mythological Figurine Found

A 12,000-year-old clay figurine unearthed in Israel depicts a woman and goose, offering insights into prehistoric mythological beliefs. The artifact, discovered at Nahal Ein Gev II, showcases early portrayals of human-animal interaction, symbolizing spiritual beliefs. Researchers link its significance to the Natufian culture's storytelling and artistic evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:33 IST
Unearthing Ancient Narratives: World's Oldest Mythological Figurine Found

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered what is believed to be one of the oldest depictions of a mythological scene in the world. A 12,000-year-old clay figurine, found at the prehistoric Nahal Ein Gev II site near the Sea of Galilee, portrays a woman and a goose, offering insights into early human spiritual beliefs.

The figurine is significant as it illustrates a human interaction with an animal, interpreted by researchers as an imagined mating scene between an animal spirit and a human. This aligns with animistic beliefs, where natural entities hold a spiritual essence, common among ancient cultures, according to scholars involved in the study.

Crafted from clay with detailed artistry, the figurine's depiction of light and shadow showcases innovations of the time. The artifact not only opens a window into the Natufian culture's lifeways but also reflects transformative changes brought by sedentary living, enhancing storytelling and symbolic expression within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

 Global
2
Trump's Initiative: Slashing Healthcare Costs

Trump's Initiative: Slashing Healthcare Costs

 Global
3
Controversy Deepens: Governor Lisa Cook Fights Trump's Ouster Attempt

Controversy Deepens: Governor Lisa Cook Fights Trump's Ouster Attempt

 Global
4
U.S. Stock Market Slumps: Investors Eye Retail and Nvidia Reports

U.S. Stock Market Slumps: Investors Eye Retail and Nvidia Reports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025