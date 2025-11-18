Unearthing Ancient Narratives: World's Oldest Mythological Figurine Found

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered what is believed to be one of the oldest depictions of a mythological scene in the world. A 12,000-year-old clay figurine, found at the prehistoric Nahal Ein Gev II site near the Sea of Galilee, portrays a woman and a goose, offering insights into early human spiritual beliefs.

The figurine is significant as it illustrates a human interaction with an animal, interpreted by researchers as an imagined mating scene between an animal spirit and a human. This aligns with animistic beliefs, where natural entities hold a spiritual essence, common among ancient cultures, according to scholars involved in the study.

Crafted from clay with detailed artistry, the figurine's depiction of light and shadow showcases innovations of the time. The artifact not only opens a window into the Natufian culture's lifeways but also reflects transformative changes brought by sedentary living, enhancing storytelling and symbolic expression within the community.

