India's Bold Steps at COP30: Leading the Way to a Greener Future
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced India's upcoming 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and emphasized the urgent need for developed nations to expedite net zero goals. Highlighting India's efforts like the Nuclear and Green Hydrogen Missions, he stressed the importance of accessible, affordable climate action at the COP30 Summit.
- Country:
- Brazil
At the UN COP30 Climate Summit, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the nation's plan to publish its revised 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by December. He urged developed countries to expedite their net zero targets, emphasizing that climate change is an urgent, pressing issue.
Yadav highlighted India's aggressive climate initiatives, including the Nuclear and Green Hydrogen Missions, as crucial to achieving net zero by 2070. He insisted that climate change solutions must be affordable, accessible, and free from intellectual property restrictions.
Addressing over 190 countries at the summit in Brazil, Yadav praised collective climate actions, citing India's achievement of planting two billion trees in 16 months. He affirmed that India's non-fossil fuel energy capacity now exceeds half of its total electricity, surpassing NDC targets ahead of schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN COP30: Renewables Surge Amidst Climate Action Call
Brazil's Agribusiness Under Fire: Navigating Deforestation Accusations at COP30
Global Powers Clash in Crucial Climate Summit at COP30
Resilient Infrastructure: A Catalyst for Sustainable Growth at COP30
‘When finance flows, ambition grows’: COP30’s call for action