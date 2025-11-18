India's Bold Steps at COP30: Leading the Way to a Greener Future

At the UN COP30 Climate Summit, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the nation's plan to publish its revised 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by December. He urged developed countries to expedite their net zero targets, emphasizing that climate change is an urgent, pressing issue.

Yadav highlighted India's aggressive climate initiatives, including the Nuclear and Green Hydrogen Missions, as crucial to achieving net zero by 2070. He insisted that climate change solutions must be affordable, accessible, and free from intellectual property restrictions.

Addressing over 190 countries at the summit in Brazil, Yadav praised collective climate actions, citing India's achievement of planting two billion trees in 16 months. He affirmed that India's non-fossil fuel energy capacity now exceeds half of its total electricity, surpassing NDC targets ahead of schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)