India's Bold Steps at COP30: Leading the Way to a Greener Future

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced India's upcoming 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and emphasized the urgent need for developed nations to expedite net zero goals. Highlighting India's efforts like the Nuclear and Green Hydrogen Missions, he stressed the importance of accessible, affordable climate action at the COP30 Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 18-11-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

At the UN COP30 Climate Summit, Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the nation's plan to publish its revised 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by December. He urged developed countries to expedite their net zero targets, emphasizing that climate change is an urgent, pressing issue.

Yadav highlighted India's aggressive climate initiatives, including the Nuclear and Green Hydrogen Missions, as crucial to achieving net zero by 2070. He insisted that climate change solutions must be affordable, accessible, and free from intellectual property restrictions.

Addressing over 190 countries at the summit in Brazil, Yadav praised collective climate actions, citing India's achievement of planting two billion trees in 16 months. He affirmed that India's non-fossil fuel energy capacity now exceeds half of its total electricity, surpassing NDC targets ahead of schedule.

Latest News

