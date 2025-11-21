UP's first Scouts and Guides jamboree in 61 years to begin in Lucknow; over 33,000 youth to join

The 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides will begin in Lucknow on Sunday, marking the organisation's first such mega event in Uttar Pradesh's capital in 61 years, officials said.

More than 33,000 young participants from across India and the Asia-Pacific region are set to gather for the week-long programme at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojna area of the state capital. The event coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, making this edition a ''special jamboree'', officials added.

''This jamboree is significant as we are celebrating our diamond jubilee. Around 30,000 scouts, guides, rovers, and rangers from India and abroad will be here. A complete tent city with all necessary facilities has been set up for the seven-day event,'' Amar B Chetri, Executive Director, Bharat Scouts and Guides, told PTI Videos.

The jamboree will feature a wide range of activities, from adventure sports and robotics to cultural programmes. Sessions on sustainable development, community service, and government initiatives, including those under the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) portal, will also be organised.

''There will be adventure-based, amusement-based and intelligence-based activities, including robotics and an AI hub. Cultural programmes such as folk dance and an ethnic fashion show will also be held to promote our traditions,'' Chetri added.

Organisers said extensive arrangements have been made with the help of young volunteers, many of whom expressed pride in being part of the event.

''It feels incredible to be associated with this institution for the past four years. When we read the history of scouting, with over 53 million scouts worldwide, it's a privilege to be part of it. This jamboree will play a major role in youth empowerment,'' said Raban, a scout volunteer.

Another volunteer, Deepak Kumar, said the jamboree offers a unique opportunity to showcase cultural identities. ''We have been given a chance to represent our state, its culture and activities, at a national platform,'' he said.

A 100-bed temporary hospital equipped with modern facilities for men and women, along with 15 round-the-clock dispensaries, has been set up at the venue. Preparations for the central arena, tent accommodation, and supporting infrastructure are in the final stages, officials said.

