Two fishing boats catch fire in Kerala's Kollam

Two fishing boats caught fire at Mukkad here on Friday, officials said.

Fire and Rescue Service officials said they received a distress call at around 1 pm reporting that fishing boats docked at Mukkad had caught fire.

According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen of one fishing boat and spread to the other vessel tied alongside it.

Two migrant workers were on board the boat when the fire broke out, and they untied both vessels to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby boats. They sustained minor burn injuries in the process.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel from the Chamakada station first arrived at the scene, followed by fire tenders from other stations, officials said.

Officials said both vessels are currently afloat and near Fathima Island, making it difficult to conduct the firefighting operations.

Fire force officials and equipment were transported to Fathima Island by boat for the fire extinguishing operation.

The diesel tanks and LPG cylinders on both vessels exploded, and the boats were completely gutted.

Preventive measures have been taken to stop the fire from spreading to other vessels and to houses along the bank of Ashtamudi Lake.

