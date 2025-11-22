Left Menu

Blaze Halts Mumbai's Lifeline: A Story of Resilience

A major fire in Mumbai's Dharavi slum halted local train services for three hours. No injuries were reported despite audible blasts from gas cylinders. The fire, which started in a single shanty and spread to others nearby, disrupted rail services between Bandra and Mahim on Harbour line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire erupted in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, causing the suspension of local train services for three hours. Officials reported that no injuries occurred despite several loud explosions, likely from cooking gas cylinders, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.

The fire originated from a single-storey shanty at the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road and quickly spread to adjacent structures. Promptly alerted, eight fire engines, 10 jetties, and several firefighting vehicles, along with senior officials, arrived on the scene to combat the blaze, which was finally subdued after more than three hours of intense efforts.

Train services between Bandra and Mahim were disrupted as a precautionary measure due to the fire's proximity to the railway tracks. Electric supply to overhead lines was cut off temporarily, with services resuming safely after 3.40 pm. The cause of the blaze and the damage extent remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

