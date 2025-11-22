Blaze Halts Mumbai's Lifeline: A Story of Resilience

A massive fire erupted in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, causing the suspension of local train services for three hours. Officials reported that no injuries occurred despite several loud explosions, likely from cooking gas cylinders, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.

The fire originated from a single-storey shanty at the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road and quickly spread to adjacent structures. Promptly alerted, eight fire engines, 10 jetties, and several firefighting vehicles, along with senior officials, arrived on the scene to combat the blaze, which was finally subdued after more than three hours of intense efforts.

Train services between Bandra and Mahim were disrupted as a precautionary measure due to the fire's proximity to the railway tracks. Electric supply to overhead lines was cut off temporarily, with services resuming safely after 3.40 pm. The cause of the blaze and the damage extent remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)