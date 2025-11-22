Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: No Respite from 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Delhi continues to face 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 370, as 11 monitoring stations report severe levels. Vehicular emissions and stubble burning contribute to pollution. Temperatures in Delhi were slightly below and above normal, respectively, and moderate fog is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's battle against toxic air saw little relief on Saturday, as the city's air quality index remained at 370—firmly in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), this marks the ninth consecutive day of oppressive air quality.

Data showed the AQI fluctuated slightly during the week, reaching as high as 392 on Wednesday. The CPCB's Sameer app indicated 11 of the 38 monitoring stations, including DTU, Bawana, and Anand Vihar, recorded AQI levels in the severe range, surpassing 400.

Vehicular emissions and stubble burning are identified as major pollution contributors, with projections expecting this trend to persist. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog for Sunday, with temperatures around 26 and 11 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

